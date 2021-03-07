Posted on by Jason Easley

Joe Manchin Wants To Make It Hurt For Mitch McConnell To Filibuster

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) wants to keep the filibuster, but he wants to make Republicans stand and talk, and make it hurt to filibuster legislation.

Manchin laid out his position on numerous Sunday show interviews.

On Fox News Sunday, Manchin said he supports the filibuster, but he wants to make it more difficult to invoke. Currently, it does not require the traditional continuous filibuster to block legislation.

Video of Manchin on Fox News Sunday:

Manchin said on Meet The Press:

Sen. Manchin wants the Senate to function as the Founders intended. He wants more bipartisan legislation and less McConnell-style Senate blockades.

Manchin’s thoughts echo the plan for filibuster reform proposed by Norm Ornstein:

The way to get moderates on board with filibuster reform is to keep the filibuster, but weaken it and make it more difficult for the minority to invoke. If Republicans had to stand up and talk their way through a filibuster, there would be less filibustering, and more legislation moving through the Senate.

The day of reckoning is coming for the filibuster. It might not be H.R. 1, The For The People Act, but it will be The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which is support by every Democrat, and formerly a few Republicans in the Senate.