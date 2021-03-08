White House Calls Biden Stimulus The Most Progressive Piece Of Legislation Ever Passed

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the Biden stimulus the most progressive piece of legislation ever to be passed.

Press Secretary Psaki said at the White House daily briefing:

Senator Manchin, Senator Sanders, and a range of Democrats in between voted to support a $1.9 trillion package that is the most Progressive piece of legislation in history. I would say we feel good about that and the fact that that package was not broken up. It contains the key components the president advocated for, $1400 checks and assistance to schools. It is the core of what he had originally proposed.

The president believes there is a path forward on a range of issues where there has been history of bipartisan support, including infrastructure. They are not a moderate issue or progressive issue or conservative issue, the American people want their roads to be reformed. There is no bill being considered. He is having discussions to hear good ideas from members of both parties. Once we have a bill, we are happy to have a discussion on how to move it forward.

So far, Biden’s moderate approach of building bipartisan consensus with the American people is working. President Biden isn’t concerned about whether or not Republicans in Congress support legislation, he is looking for Republicans and Independents in the country to support his ideas.

The Biden stimulus is the biggest piece of progressive legislation ever passed. Unlike the New Deal, or voting rights legislation, it is not a series of small bills cobbled together. The country hasn’t seen this sort of sweeping shift in governmental philosophy since FDR took office, and even FDR didn’t have a single piece of legislation as sweeping as the American Rescue Plan.

Biden’s stimulus provided a guaranteed basic income for families, stimulus checks, housing assistance, food assistance, tax credits, healthcare, aid to schools, aid to state and local governments, and support to small businesses. That is not even including the pandemic side of the bill with aid for vaccines and vaccination programs.

Democrats will continue to get things done. The American Rescue Plan is only the beginning, as the Democratic Party has finally learned to use its power.

