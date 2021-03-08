Democrats Just Blew Up Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Plan To Delay The Stimulus Bill

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) planned to gum up the House by calling for roll call votes that would have delayed the final passage of the stimulus but Democrats caught on to her plan.

Taylor Greene planned to use calling for roll call votes on 13 unrelated pieces of legislation, which would have taken the House all night:

NEWS: Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene was planning to ask for roll call votes on 13 suspension bills that were supposed to get a quick vote today — including some w/ GOP co-sponsors. But Dems caught wind of it & are now rescheduling the votes, which would’ve taken all night. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 8, 2021

The result of Greene’s plan is that she has annoyed both House Democrats and Republicans:

This comes as Greene — who was kicked off her committee assignments by Dems — has also been forcing a series of procedural votes, to the frustration of some her colleagues on both sides of the aisle. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 8, 2021

Greene would not be able to stop the House from passing the Senate version of the bill, which is the final step before the legislation heads to Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The Trump right-wing will stop at nothing to delay aid and help to the American people. There is no reason for Greene to pull such a stunt other than to get herself some publicity in conservative and potentially another compliment from Donald Trump.

Greene has turned into the new more dangerous version of former Rep. Steve King.

Taylor Greene has got to go, and her removal can’t come fast enough.

