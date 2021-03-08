Sean Hannity Says That if Dems Pass H.R 1, They’ll Next Try to Allow 15 Year-Olds to Vote

In January, Georgia voters gave Democrats control of the Senate, White House and the House of Representatives. And President Joe Biden has plenty of goals while in power.

The new President is very focused on expanding voting rights. He hopes to do this by passing the For the People or H.R 1. The bill has already been passed by the House and is now on to the Senate.

During his Monday radio show, Sean Hannity tore into the bill. The Fox host went to an extreme, claiming that Democrats will next want to allow 15 year-olds to vote.

The pundit began, “This is the bill that would allow felons to vote, that would allow automatic registration to vote, that would allow and institutionalize mail-in ballots in perpetuity. This is the one that would unconstitutionally usurp the authority written into our Constitution for state legislatures to determine the time and manner of elections in their individual states, so I don’t think it’s going to be constitution[al].’

Hannity then continued, “Requires registration for those under 18, and states to carry out a plan to increase, you know — people, what are we going to have, 15-year-olds voting next? What’s the legal drinking age?”

The host closed:

“Prohibits the publication of “misleading information about elections” a federal crime to communicate or cause to be communicated information that is knowingly false. Well, that could affect them — because every two years they say that Republicans are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, now transphobic, and want dirty air and water and want to kill grandma. That might apply to them.”

Listen to the segment below: