Trump’s Grift Continues As The RNC Will Pay Him To Host Donor Retreat At Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump may no longer be president, but that isn’t stopping him from using his position within the Republican Party to enrich himself.

According to The Washington Post, the Republican National Committee will be paying Trump to host a donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago next month.

The Post reports, “The Republican National Committee is moving part of its spring donor retreat next month to Mar-a-Lago from a nearby hotel for a dinner speech that will be headlined by former president Donald Trump, according to Republicans involved in the planning of the event.”

More from the report:

The national party will sign a contract with Mar-a-Lago to host the event and will be paying Trump’s club for the use of the facilities and the meal, according to a Republican involved in the planning, who declined to share the size of the fee. … Spending money at the club is also likely to curry favor with Trump, who often attended GOP events during his presidency when they were held at his hotels. During the Trump administration, the RNC donor retreat was regularly held at a Palm Beach hotel, with a portion at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s future is looking as grim as ever

It’s not all that surprising that Donald Trump is trying to milk every last dollar from the Republican Party after he spent four years in the White House enriching himself at the taxpayers’ expense.

Not to mention: Trump no longer has the presidency to prop up his finances. He is deeply in debt and needs all the money he can get in order to stay afloat.

In fact, Forbes reported last fall that lenders expect Trump to pay back a whopping $900 million in loans within the next four years.

To make matters worse, the disgraced former president is facing legal trouble that will only get worse in the months ahead, particularly in New York where investigators are ramping up their Trump-related investigations.

Donald Trump may have his eye set on 2024, but his future is more likely going to be consumed by a mountain of debt and criminal charges.

