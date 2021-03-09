Ari Melber Tells Joe Manchin That Blocking Biden’s Popular Agenda Will Backfire

Democratic lawmakers from red and purple states may think it’s smart politics to hit the brakes on Joe Biden’s ambitious policy agenda, but MSNBC’s Ari Melber said the opposite may be true.

According to the host of ‘The Beat’, lawmakers like Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) – two Democrats who are seemingly eager to buck their party on a number of issues – might be making the wrong calculation.

“After this bruising election in this Trump era, Biden’s approval is already upwards of 60 percent – and that’s before the COVID bill sends out checks directly to people’s mailboxes,” Melber said. “There may be a big lesson here for red state Democrats – that breaking with a popular president of your own party can actually hurt you.”

Video:

Ari Melber has some advice for red state Democratic lawmakers like Joe Manchin: “Breaking with a popular president of your own party can actually hurt you.” pic.twitter.com/JO13tCnrvN — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 10, 2021

While Manchin finally agreed to support Biden’s COVID relief package when it came up for a vote in the Senate, he is promising to stand in the way of the president’s infrastructure plan if it doesn’t include Republicans.

President Biden’s agenda has bipartisan support

According to recent polling, Joe Biden’s relief legislation, which is on the verge of becoming law, is the most popular major piece of legislation in nearly 15 years.

Though the minimum wage hike didn’t make it into the final bill, nearly 60 percent of Americans support Biden’s plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

A poll conducted last summer even showed that most Americans – 53 percent – support eliminating the filibuster to pass key pieces of legislation. In the state of Arizona, which Kyrsten Sinema represents, 61 percent say it’s more important to pass bills than preserve the filibuster.

In other words, the American people are fully onboard with key parts of Joe Biden’s agenda, and they’re even supportive of taking steps that would make it easier to pass legislation.

If moderate Democrats representing red and purple states truly want to make the smart political move, they would embrace Joe Biden’s popular agenda, not try to water it down.

