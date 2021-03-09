Biden Restores Respect For The White House By Returning Bush and Clinton Portraits

President Biden restored the portraits of former presidents Clinton and Bush to their traditional positions have Trump had them removed and hidden.

CNN reported:

The White House has rehung the official presidential portraits of former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton after they were removed last July during the Trump administration, an official tells CNN.

They are back on display in the Grand Foyer of the executive mansion, the official said.

The portraits were removed last July and were replaced by two portraits of Republican presidents who served more than a century ago.

When the Biden administration is referred to as a return to normal, this is a small example of what is being discussed. Trump was so irrational that things had to be hidden from his view that might upset him. The USS John McCain had to be hidden from Trump during a presidential event.

Former presidents shouldn’t upset a current president unless the current president is an insecure child with a massive inferiority complex.

Trump had no respect for the White House or the fact that it is a living museum of the American democratic process. Trump didn’t know or care about history, so among the changes that the Biden administration is making is a restoration of respect for the White House.

