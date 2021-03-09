Disney CEO: Gina Carano Wasn’t Fired Over Politics, It Was About Decency and Respect

It wasn’t so long ago that Gina Carano was starring on the hit show The Mandalorian. There were also plans for the actress and former MMA fighter to have her own spin-off show.

That never came to pass, however. Carano who had an active social media presence was fired in February of this year. The last straw for the actress seemed to be when she compared the treatment of Conservatives to the treatment of Jews during the holocaust.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek was asked about the firing during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. He said that he doesn’t, “really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning.”

The CEO then said that the decision was based on, “values that are universal: respect, decency, integrity and inclusion and we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in. And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace.”

Carano, obviously doesn’t feel the same way. She said of the firing, ’I’ve got every single big publication saying she’s comparing conservatives and Republicans to this and that’s not really what I was doing… I have love for everyone; I’m not a hateful person.”

The actress also has plans to stay active in the entertainment industry. Carano recently announced an upcoming film project that she will be making with Conservative provocateur Ben Shapiro.