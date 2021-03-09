Greta Thunberg to President Biden: “Treat the Climate Crisis Like a Crisis”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urged President Joe Biden and his administration to “treat the climate crisis like a crisis” during an appearance on MSNBC.

“Just treat the climate crisis like a crisis,” she said. “They have said themselves that this is an existential threat, and they’d better treat it accordingly, which they are not. They are just treating the climate crisis as [if] it were a political topic among other topics.”

Thunberg, who often criticized former President Donald Trump and his administration for gutting environmental regulations and asserting that climate change is a man-made hoax, noted that reactions to the climate crisis are intensifying, and acknowledged that this places politicians in a difficult position.

“I understand it’s difficult, and to be honest I would not want to be in a politician’s position right now. I can’t imagine how hard it must be,” she said. “How can you expect support and pressure from voters … if you are not treating the crisis like a crisis?”

Thunberg said the president, who re-entered the United States into the Paris Climate Accord and has rolled back some of his predecessor’s deregulatory actions, has a responsibility to get people involved.

“So what we need now is to raise awareness and to create public opinion to treat the crisis like a crisis. Because if people are not aware of the crisis that we face, of course they wouldn’t put pressure on the elected leaders. So I would just tell him to, to tell the situation as it is,” she said.

You can watch Thunberg’s full interview below.

”If Joe Biden called you and said he could wave a presidential magic wand, what you tell him to do?” – Nothing. Because that would be undemocratic and democracy is the most precious thing we have.

My interview with @mehdirhasan @MehdiHasanShow on @MSNBC#FaceTheClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/mOM1xt2oVd — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 8, 2021