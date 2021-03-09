Lauren Bobert Calls on Pelosi to “Tear Down” Security Fencing Around Capitol

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) has called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to “tear down” security fencing that was installed around the United States Capitol following the Capitol riot, which took place after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

“You protect what you love,” Boebert, who has been criticized for backing the former president’s baseless claims that the election was fraudulent, says in a new ad that she posted to her Twitter account. “President Trump built a big, beautiful wall because he loves America because he wanted to secure our country. … Democrats — they fought him every step of the way. And now, welcome to Fort Pelosi, where Democrats decry walls from within their own heavily guarded, razor-wire wall.”

“Democrats don’t want to protect you because they don’t care about you, but they’ll spare no expense protecting themselves. … Madam Speaker, tear down this wall,” she adds.

You can watch the ad below.

Madam Speaker, tear down this wall! pic.twitter.com/Vy6lIJuGc5 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 8, 2021

Boebert, a subscriber to the QAnon conspiracy theory, has complained about House security measures before. She made headlines in recent weeks for refusing to abide by a House rule that states lawmakers who refuse to walk through metal detectors installed outside the House will be fined $5,000 for their first offense and $10,000 for any subsequent offense. Boebert has tried to circumvent the policy and bring her gun onto the House floor.

“Speaker Pelosi has called us the enemy within. There’s metal detectors,” Boebert said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “I am there to defend our Second Amendment rights. This isn’t about attacking my gun; this is talking about taking your gun and I will stand up for your God-given rights every single day.”