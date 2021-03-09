Opinion: Trump Is Still Helping Vladimir Putin – This Time Endangering American Lives

If any American thought that Trump would stop helping Vladimir Putin sow division in America just because he lost an election, they were sadly mistaken.

The loser Trump’s love affair with Russian President Vladimir Putin began before his poorly-attended inauguration, and it continues after the American people evicted him from the White House. Trump persists in aiding Putin – now with potentially deadly effects to American citizens.

While most of the world’s leaders were demonstrating the importance, and safety, of being inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Trump was being vaccinated in private. Why? Because he has railed against vaccines for a long time based on fake news from a legitimate quack and disgraced “former” doctor who convinced millions that autism is the result of vaccines. News flash – that is patently false. But the Russians are propagating that lie to harm Americans.

There are reports from the State Department that Russia is continuing its campaign to divide the American population and support the so-called “anti-vaxxer” community’s resistance to life-saving vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. Putin, in particular, has been busy for several years spreading propaganda among idiot Americans to convince them to distrust science as much as he wants Americans to distrust their government.

According to an official from the State Department’s Global Engagement Center:

“The Kremlin has been actively spreading disinformation about two of the vaccines being distributed in the U.S. in a bid to sow division and undermine confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.”

The State Department, on Sunday, reported that “it’s been tracking Kremlin-backed websites pushing false narratives around the Pfizer and Modernavaccines, in particular, with baseless claims that they are unsafe and cause serious side effects.” The State Department continued:

“We can say these outlets are directly linked to Russian intelligence services.They’re all foreign-owned, and based outside of the United States. They vary a lot in their reach, their tone, their audience, but they’re all part of the Russian propaganda and disinformation ecosystem.”

For his part, besides “secretly” getting the Covid vaccine so his tens-of-millions of acolytes would not be witness to Trump’s flagrant hypocrisy regarding the safety of vaccines, he has refused to support being vaccinated as a means of saving lives and getting the nation back to a semblance of normalcy.

Trump’s base are among the American idiots least likely to get vaccinated, or wear masks, or socially distance because Trump downplayed the importance of medically proven mitigation efforts. If, at the outbreak of the virus’ spread in America, Trump had encouraged adhering to medically-proven mitigation efforts, his supporters would have followed their demigod’s lead; but he didn’t and his lack of action is responsible for the virus’ spread in America.

Russia’s current propaganda to kill Americans is typical of past disinformation campaigns to support anti-vaxxers’ fears that “coincided with Trump’s first presidential campaign and entry into the White House.”

Like the current Putin-directed campaign, the purpose of Russia’s previous fear-mongering about vaccines was solely to “sow discord and division in American society;” except that this current disinformation crusade will have deadly consequences for American citizens.

Obviously, Putin doesn’t care about American casualties any more than Trump. Because Trump can’t profit from dead Americans, including his Republican base that is more likely than not to refuse to be vaccinated, Trump is aiding Putin’s efforts. This is particularly worrying because now that America has a competent administration, the vaccine rollout is producing results. However, now the big task is convincing more people than necessary that the vaccine is safe and will save lives.

The good news is that, according to a recent poll, the hesitancy to be vaccinated is dropping slightly, except among Republicans. According to a recent Civiqs poll, Republicans are the only demographic among the American population who say “they are more likely than not to refuse the vaccine.” It is a sad situation because just a word of endorsement in favor of getting vaccinated from the GOP’s demigod Trump would go a long way towards protecting American lives and getting the nation back to normal.

That “return to normalcy” is looking might bleak according to the Civiqs poll that reported that despite the dangers of the virus, only 27 percent of Republicans plan to get vaccinated. Conversely, 63 percent of Democrats and 42 percent of Independents who have not yet taken the injection intend to do so as soon as the vaccines are available.

It is almost certain that if Trump had come out on the side of medical science early on and told his supporters to follow the experts’ advice to protect their own lives and aid in mitigating the spread of the deadly virus, it is likely that the death toll of over half-a-million Americans would be considerably less.

One cannot say for sure that Trump is following Putin’s direction in helping to sow division among the American people, or to propagate distrust of science. However, Trump has spent at least 6 years openly promoting division among the population as well as spending the past year-and-a-half repudiating medical experts’ advice on how best to protect lives and drastically slow the spread of the virus.

It is not conspiratorial thinking to believe ardently that either Putin directs Trump’s divisive rhetoric, or ordered him to encourage his minions to flout medical advice that could save their lives as well as the lives of other Americans. Whatever the case, Trump’s refusal to encourage his acolytes being vaccinated and secretly being vaccinated so his adherents don’t see him as the hypocrite he is, it is safe to say the dirty creep is still aiding Vladimir Putin’s crusade to decimate America without firing a shot.