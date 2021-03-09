Rachel Maddow Praises Biden For Not Plastering His Name All Over The Stimulus Checks

Rachel Maddow praised Joe Biden on Tuesday night for not delaying stimulus checks – as disgraced ex-president Donald Trump did last year – so his name could be printed on them.

“The White House today explained that President Biden is not planning on putting his name anywhere on the check when those checks go out,” Maddow said. “It’s not his style, really. It’s obviously sort of a petty move for a president to do something like that.”

Of course, Trump did just that last year, which slowed down the process of sending out stimulus checks by several days.

Maddow did suggest that perhaps Biden should have put his name on the checks to remind the American people “which party made this happen and which party all voted against it.”

“If I was a Democratic president, I would put my name on that check with a big hologram on it too, so it glowed when you open the envelope,” she said.

Video:

The White House announced that Biden would not be including his name on the $1,400 stimulus checks. Rachel Maddow said that maybe he should have, so the American people can remember “which party made this happen and which party all voted against it.” #maddow pic.twitter.com/W9JVejvoXL — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 10, 2021

Maddow said:

The White House today explained that President Biden is not planning on putting his name anywhere on the check when those checks go out. And that you know, probably shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s not his style, really. It’s obviously sort of a petty move for a president to do something like that. But honestly, as I get older, as I live through more and more years of Republican governance, I’m getting more and more petty all the time about stuff like this. Only because Republican presidents put their name on everything. Democratic presidents are the ones who are all modest. If I was a Democratic president, I would put my name on that check with a big hologram on it too, so it glowed when you open the envelope. I’d make it like one of those greeting cards that plays a song when you pull it out of the envelope and it would it sing my name. Bling at you, it would sing at you. I would do anything. I would put sequins on the thing. It would be all about remembering which party made this happen and which party all voted against it. But like I said, as I develop an increasingly severe case of the o-l-d, I’m getting cattier and pettier with each passing day, and Biden is not doing that. It’s why somebody like him is president and nobody asks my advice on these things. Get petty for once. It’s okay. This is a big f-ing deal, as someone once said.

This is what an adult presidency looks like

During Donald Trump’s four-year publicity stunt presidency, the American people became accustomed to having a commander-in-chief who behaved like an attention-craving toddler.

Holding up much-needed stimulus checks for his own vanity was par for the course.

Biden, on the other hand, is taking a different approach by simply doing the job he promised to do and letting the results speak for themselves.

Joe Biden is on the verge of enacting an historic rescue package that will give relief to millions of Americans, and he’s doing so without needing his name plastered all over it.

This is what an adult presidency looks like.

