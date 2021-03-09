Rep. Tim Ryan Lays Into Republicans On The House Floor For Caring More About Dr. Seuss Than American Workers

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) laid into Republicans on the House floor for caring more about Dr. Seuss than protecting American workers.

Video of Ryan:

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) unloads on House Republicans for being more worried about Dr. Seuss than protecting American workers. pic.twitter.com/lz7JCE7XU6 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 10, 2021

Ryan said, “Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America. Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that has been going in the wrong direction for 50 years. We talk about pensions. You complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organize, you complain. But if we were passing a tax cut here, you’d be all getting in line to vote yes for it. Now, stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers.”

Rep. Ryan told the blunt truth that was proven by the recent votes on the Biden stimulus bill. Republicans lined up to give away $1.9 trillion in tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations, but they didn’t cast a single vote to spend $1.9 trillion on a bill where the majority of the funds go toward helping the American people during a pandemic.

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act is the largest expansion of union rights in fifty years, and Rep. Ryan was pointing out the hypocrisy of a Republican Party that claims to be a blue-collar workers’ party but has a fit anytime there is any sort of legislative proposal to help workers.

Ryan’s anger is real, and it is a rallying cry for workers to come together and take their rights back.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook