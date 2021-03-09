WATCH: Don Lemon Slams the Royal Family’s Response to Markle’s Claims of Racism

On Sunday night, Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their time in the White House. Mouths dropped across the world as Markle talked about the racism she faced as a member of the Royal family.

And it took the Royal family quite a while to respond to the accusations. They did that on Tuesday with a boilerplate type statement. During a Tuesday segment on CNN, Don Lemon said he had no idea what the crown was doing.

Wolf Blitzer asked, “Now, they have issued a brief public statement. What’s your reaction? What do you make of it?”

Lemon responded, “The statement I find, Wolf, is basically ‘I apologize if I hurt you’ kind of statement. Isa went through it. She said the family was saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. This isn’t the first time that Meghan has spoken about how mentally tough it was for her during her time in the U.K..”

The CNN host continued:

“They said the issues raised, particularly that of race, are ‘concerning.’ They didn’t say we have a problem with racism. That was part of the reason they stepped back, that we all discussed here and has been discussed in the British media, especially how Harry and Meghan felt the British media had been racist towards Meghan, comparing the way they treated Meghan and the way stories were centered around Meghan and her counterpart. So I don’t understand what the palace is doing, why they’re saying this is new to them. None of this is certainly new to them.”