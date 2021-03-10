House Democrats Make America Great Again By Sending Historic Stimulus Bill To Biden

House Democrats passed the historic and sweeping American Rescue Plan, and the final bill will now head to the desk of President Biden.

Rep. Jared Golden of Maine was the only Democrat to vote against the bill’s final passage.

Before the final vote, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) spoke about the historic nature of this legislation:



The American Rescue Plan enjoys overwhelming public support because it addresses critical needs exasperated by COVID-19. It is supported by 75% of the American people, 71% of Independents, and 60% of Republicans.

I believe this legislation is transformative. It specifically provides $1.6 billion dollars for HBCUs and additional funds through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is now authorized to increase its support of our 1890 land grant institutions.

The Washington Post reports, ‘A little-known element of the package would pay billions of dollars to disadvantaged farmers — benefiting Black farmers in a way that some experts say no legislation has since the Civil Rights Act of 1964.’

The New York Times says, ‘Researchers predict it could become one of the most effective laws to fight poverty in a generation and would cut the child poverty rate in half.

The American Rescue Plan will not only rebuild America and help the nation recover from the pandemic, but it will also make the lives of millions of Americans better. The poorest 20% of Americans will see a 20% increase in their income. The bill will provide a guaranteed basic income for families with children. It expands tax credits and provides housing, food, and expanded unemployment benefits. It helps schools reopen and funds the effort to vaccinations to all.

It keeps state and local governments from financial distress that would cause tax increases.

The American Rescue Plan will transform the nation, as Democrats are using their power to show the American people what good government is capable of doing for them.

