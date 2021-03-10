Top Democrat Demands FBI Briefing On Trump Terrorists Infiltrating Police And Military

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) demanded that the FBI provide Congress with a briefing on domestic terrorists infiltrating the police and the military.

Rep. Raskin wrote to FBI Director Chris Wray, “I am deeply concerned that the bureau dismissed this threat last year and instead characterized the threat of white-supremacist infiltration of law enforcement as a hypothetical problem that has not materialized. For the above reasons, I am requesting a member briefing on this topic no later than March 26, 2021.”

Here is Raskin’s full letter to Director Wray:

ABC News reported on a confidential FBI report that white supremacists are seeking to form alliances with law enforcement to further their goals.

The attack on the Capitol wasn’t the end of Trump-inspired white supremacist domestic terrorism. It was the moment when the threat moved from the fringe to the center of society for all to see. Attorney General Merrick Garland has vowed that domestic terrorists will be prosecuted. The FBI has a lot to answer for in the aftermath of the Capitol attack, and the briefing demanded by Rep. Raskin is a step toward gathering the information that will provide those answers and keep our country safe from the threat from within.

