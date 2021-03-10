The Criminal Case Against Trump For Election Fraud Just Got A Big Evidence Boost

Newly surfaced audio reveals Donald Trump committing election fraud by pressuring Georgia’s election investigator.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Then-President Donald Trump urged the chief investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to look for fraud during an audit of mail-in ballots in a suburban Atlanta county on a phone call he made to her in late December.

During the six-minute call, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Trump repeatedly said that he won Georgia. “Something bad happened,” he said.

“When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” Mr. Trump told the chief investigator, Frances Watson.

The “right answer” in Trump’s view was illegally overturning the results in Georgia as part of his plan to stay in office. Trump needed Georgia because he had to have a state to be the first domino to fall. If the states hung together, Trump would have no chance of overturning the election results, which is exactly what happened.

It is illegal for elected officials to use their position to pressure election officials to influence the tabulation of election results. All eyes are on Manhattan DA Cyrus Bance, who is investigating Trump for bank and tax fraud, but there is a case bubbling in Georgia that could see Trump charged with election fraud for his illegal attempts to overturn an election that he lost.

