WATCH: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Mocks Trump Prediction as Dow Jones Hits All Time High

Donald Trump threw a number of wild accusations out when he was running against Joe Biden. The 45th president wanted to make one thing clear; a Biden presidency would be bad for Wall St.

Wall St. apparently does not agree. On Wednesday, the same day that Congress based Biden’s stimulus package, the Dow Jones hit an all-time high. During his Wednesday broadcast, Blitzer mocked Trump’s prediction.

The host welcomed correspondent Phil Mattingly on the show. Mattingly remarked:

“I think why you’ve seen congressional Democrats so buoyant on the Hill when they talk about this is whether it’s Obamacare, whether it’s the child tax credit, while they are short term, while they will need to be extended, just getting these into law even for a short period of time, is a very big deal from a progressive approach to things. And whether or not those are extended in the future I think those are fights Democrats are more than willing to have because they know you’re more than likely to win if it’s already into law. It’s getting it there. That’s the hardest part. And Joe Biden has been able to accomplish.”

Donald Trump said the stock market would crash if Joe Biden became president. Wolf Blitzer mocked those predictions on Wednesday night after the Dow Jones his an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/PdkLfPmq0R — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 11, 2021

Blitzer then weighed in, “You know, not a single Republican in the House or Senate ended up voting in favor of this bill, but overall it seems to be pretty popular if you look at the public opinion polls. Popular with the American public. On Wall Street today there was a record high, an all-time record high. Take a look at these numbers. The Dow Jones closing above 32,000, up 464 points. Clearly, Wall Street was happy. Was this a tough vote for some Republicans?”