WATCH: Dem Colorado Rep. Jason Crow Rips “Depraved” Lauren Boebert For Her Pelosi Gunshot Video

Since the day they took office, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene have seemingly been locked in a battle over who could be more controversial. Greene looked to be taking a commanding lead last week, but now Boebert is making up ground.

Earlier this week, the Colorado congresswoman released a video ripping Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The video ended with the unmistakable sound of a gunshot.

Jason Crow, who represents Colorado as a Democrat, talked about the video during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan asked, “Just describe what is that like? A good number of them voted to overturn the results. Have you confronted them? What are the interpersonal relationships like? Because there used to be a degree of comity on Capitol Hill. People are curious to know what that’s like now.”

“I represent almost as many Republicans in my district as Democrats,” Crow responded. “I come from a purple community. I grew up in a Republican, working-class family, so I understand some of the anxieties and some of the political debates, and I have come to Congress in good faith to try to help rebuild this and find common ground.”

The former Army Ranger continued, “But I think we have to understand that not all of my GOP colleagues are the same. For all of the folks who are depraved and saying terrible things and associating with extremist groups, there are a few who are also, at great risk, showing great courage standing up and saying ‘Enough is enough.’ And then of course there’s a lot that fall somewhere in between on that spectrum.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC:

Colorado Rep. Jason Crow talks about what it's like working alongside "depraved" congresswoman Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/XvuzTIJs2G — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 11, 2021