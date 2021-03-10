WATCH: Tucker Carlson Reignites Conspiracy Theory That George Floyd Died of a Drug Overdose

There was a reason why George Floyd’s death became a transformative moment in American history. The video of the killing left no ambiguity about how he died.

The trial of the police officers involved in the incident is looming. And now a light has again be shined on the incident. Not surprisingly, Fox News is attempting to smear Floyd and blame him for his death. Tucker Carlson took that tack on Wednesday night when he blamed the man for his own death.

The Fox host began, “According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, George Floyd wasn’t simply high, he had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system. He also had methamphetamines.”

Carlson continued, “ Well, Mr. Floyd was having trouble breathing, of course, the most noted part of the tape. What explains that? Why was George Floyd telling officers, ‘I can’t breathe?'”

The Conservative pundit closed, “Well, here’s one possible explanation. One of the primary symptoms of fentanyl overdose is quote ‘slowed or stopped breathing, leading to unconsciousness and death.’ That might also explain why George Floyd was saying ‘I can’t breathe’ long before any police officer’s knee was anywhere near him. In fact, George Floyd was complaining that he couldn’t breathe as cops tried to get him in a police car as he resisted.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of the Fox News network: