Arizona Republicans Say The Quiet Part Out Loud And Admit They Are Trying To Limit Voting

In comments that will certainly be used as evidence in court, Arizona Republicans admit that they are passing laws to prevent voting.

Rep. John Kavanagh, a Fountain Hills Republican who chairs the Government and Elections Committee that advanced Ugenti-Rita’s measure on a party-line vote Wednesday, said GOP lawmakers are concerned about what happens to ballots automatically sent to people who have moved or have died.

“There’s a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans,” Kavanagh said. “Democrats value as many people as possible voting and they’re willing to risk fraud. Republicans are more concerned about fraud, so we don’t mind putting security measures in that won’t let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn’t be voting.”

Not everyone should be voting is an argument that was made to justify laws to prevent African-Americans from voting. The same argument was used to deny women the right to vote. If one goes back even further, the same argument was used to deny non-property owners the vote.

Republicans are dropping all pretense of pretending that their legislative push to suppress the vote is about fraud. The GOP got a taste of what happens when more Americans vote. They have responded by trying to rig the system so that people can’t vote, which is the GOP’s only way of winning.

The nationwide Republican campaign to suppress the vote is being and will be challenged in court, but the remedy is for Democrats to act at the federal level because voting rights are under attack, and only federal action can save them.

