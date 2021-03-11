“F*ck Tucker Carlson”: Tammy Duckworth Absolutely Destroys Tucker Carlson Over Women in the Military Comments

Over the last few years, a number of females who have courageously served their country have been elected to the House and Senate. Martha McSally, who served in Arizona, spent 22 years in the Air Force. Mikie Sherrill, recently elected to the House of Representatives, spent 9 years in the Navy.

And Tammy Duckworth, a senator from the state of Illinois, lost both her legs while flying a helicopter in Iraq.

Tucker Carlson blasted all of these women during his Wednesday night show. The Fox host told viewers. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist. Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission which is winning wars.”

Duckworth responded to that segment via Twitter on Thursday night. She wrote, “F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”

The Illinois senator posted a second tweet that read, “and we all know it was his female partner who did all the hard work.”

…and we all know it was his female partner who did all the hard work. pic.twitter.com/yoGBy2iaQF — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) March 11, 2021