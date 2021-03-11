Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, and Obama Urge Americans to Get Vaccinated As Part of New Campaign

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are urging all Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as part of a new ad campaign. Former President Donald Trump is the only one who did not take part.

The four former living presidents talk about the things they’ve missed as a result of the pandemic, which has claimed nearly 530,000 lives across the United States. Clinton says he’d like to “go back to work.” Obama says he misses visiting his mother-in-law and can’t wait to give her a hug.

Because “we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible,” Carter recommends all Americans should get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them.

“Roll up your sleeve and do your part,” Bush says.

Images of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton all getting their vaccines are shown.

You can watch the ad below. Titled “It’s Up to You,” it is a part of the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative.