Joe Biden Dazzles In First Primetime Address To The Nation

Joe Biden offered America hope, a path for the future, and hailed the success of his plan to combat COVID in his first primetime address to the nation.

Video:

Biden announces that he is directing every state, tribal land, and territory to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1. pic.twitter.com/UwV0EkGMx1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 12, 2021

Biden announced that every American will eligible to be vaccinated on May 1, “I’m announcing that I will direct all states, tribes and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1. Let me say that again. All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1. That’s much earlier than expected. Let me be clear, that doesn’t mean everyone is going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1. Every adult will be eligible to get their shot. To do this, we’re going to go from a million shots a day that I promised in December before I was sworn in to maintaining beating our current pace of 2 million shots a day outpacing the rest of the world. ”

President Biden talked about his faith in America:

This is why Joe Biden was elected. He tells America that we will get through the pandemic and better days are ahead. pic.twitter.com/P27mROONfI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 12, 2021

Biden said, “This country will be vaccinated soon. Our economy will be on the mend. Our kids will be back in school and we’ll have proven once again that this country can do anything, hard things, big things, important things. Over a year ago no one could have imagined what we were about to go through, but now we’re coming through it and it’s a shared experience that binds us together as a nation. We are bound together by the loss and the pain in the days that have gone by. We’re also bound together by the hope and the possibilities of the days in front of us. My fervent prayer for our country is after all we’ve been through we’ll come together as one people, one nation, one America. I believe we can and we will.”

This was a dazzling performance from the new president. He told Americans where things stand, where the country is going and offered hope for the future. The presidency is now in the hands of a person who is more than up to the challenge.

President is delivering more than results. He’s also offering hope and a vision for the future.

