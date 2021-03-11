Merrick Garland Greeted With A Standing Ovation At The Justice Department

Merrick Garland was greeted with a standing ovation at the Justice Department where he took his oath of office and delivered remarks laying out his priorities as attorney general.

Here is the picture of the greeting Garland received:

Welcome back to DOJ Judge Garland! pic.twitter.com/BmQgDP847T — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 11, 2021

Here are Attorney General Garland’s remarks to the DOJ:

On his first day in office, Attorney General Garland delivered remarks to DOJ employees highlighting his goals and priorities. pic.twitter.com/qJB5z1fNAG — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) March 11, 2021

Attorney General Garland promised that everybody would be held to the same set of rules in a rebuke of the corruption and double standard for Trump and his friends under the previous administration. Garland also talked about civil rights and protecting America from enemies both foreign and domestic.

The corruption is gone. The DOJ will have its independence restored, as the nation now has an attorney general for the people.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook