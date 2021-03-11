Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Calls Out GOP on Sexual Misconduct Double Standard

Andrew Cuomo is facing numerous and serious claims of sexual misconduct. At this point, the New York Governor has refused to resign from his post and has said he will only leave office if he is impeached.

The accusations against Cuomo have given Conservative media plenty to talk about. And hosts on Fox News have repeatedly hammered the New York leader.

But these same Fox hosts refused to address allegations against Madison Crawthorn, Brett Kavanaugh and especially Donald Trump. Gretchen Whitmer called out that double standard during a recent Politico Live event.

The Michigan Governor said:

“Is there a different standard for different sides of the aisle? We just had a president who lasted all four years with numerous allegations against him, so far as rape. No one on his own side of the aisle was making observations about whether or not he should stay in office. So is there a different standard? I guess one could conclude that. But weighing in on that, I don’t know [if that] gets either one of us very far.”

Later in the talk, Whitmer qualified her previous comments on the current Cuomo predicament. “If [the allegations] are true, then there should be accountability,” she said. “But until that investigation happens, I don’t know that you can make a conclusion.”

Watch a clip from the live-stream below, courtesy of Politico: