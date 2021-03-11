WATCH: Trump’s Own Defense Secretary Admits Insurrection Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Trump’s Incitement

When Donald Trump first became president, he had a few “adults in the room.” But as the 4 years went on, people who may have been wiling to speak out against Trump were jettisoned from Washington.

Now that the 45th president is out of office though, more and more Republicans are willing to fight back. This was evident when 7 GOP senators voted to convict Trump during last month’s impeachment trial.

This was also clear in a recent interview with former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Miller admitted that the January 6th insurrection never would have happened without Trump’s incitement.

The former Defense Secretary spoke to Vice News in an interview that will air this weekend. “Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president’s speech,” he asked? “I think it’s pretty much definitive that wouldn’t have happened.”

“It seems cause-and-effect,” Miller said of Trump’s speech, “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”

The former Trump staffer also talked about criticism that the military did not respond to the insurrection in a fast enough manner. “It comes back to understanding how the military works — this isn’t a video game, it’s not Black Ops Call of Duty.”

Watch a clip from the interview below, courtesy of Vice News and YouTube: