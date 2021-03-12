Biden Is The New Ratings King As First Primetime Address Draws Millions More Than Trump

4.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Joe Biden’s first presidential primetime address to the nation beat Trump’s first primetime address as president by 2 million viewers.

According to Deadline, “On ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, the Presidential Address to the Nation snared an audience of 18.2 million in fast affiliates. When you add in Univision numbers, that viewership rises to almost 20 million. Or put this way, and this will sting a certain resident of Mar-a-Lago, that’s better than Donald Trump’s first primetime presidential address did on August 21, 2017. That speech on the ongoing war in Afghanistan drew under 18 million on the Big 4 with NBC logging 6.2 million viewers as the most watched net of the address.”

These numbers across the broadcast networks should once and for all smash the self-created Trump myth that he is ratings gold. President Biden’s address has met with widespread praise for both its tone and the positive news the president announced that he is targeting the 4th of July as when the United States can hopefully begin to return to normal.

President Biden signed a popular stimulus bill into law. He has approval ratings that Trump can only dream of, and he is now more watched than the former president was at this point in his term.

Joe Biden is quickly moving from a honeymoon phase to a popular presidency.

