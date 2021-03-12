With Republicans Reeling, Democrats Pounce And Start Work On Infrastructure Bill

A day after President Biden signed the stimulus bill, House Democrats announce that they are working on an infrastructure bill.

Mark this date: House Democrats are officially starting work on an infrastructure package per @WaysMeansCmte —> pic.twitter.com/9tw394rIBX — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) March 12, 2021

Senate Democrats recently that they want the bill out of Congress and on President Biden’s desk before the end of September. Republicans have yet to regroup from the stimulus bill that passed, and now Democrats are already moving on to another big legislative priority, an infrastructure bill.

An infrastructure package has the capacity to create tons of jobs to help kick the economy into overdrive while also performing vital repairs on roads and bridges that have languished for decades. Infrastructure legislation is another way to put more money into the economy and create good jobs while rebuilding American communities.

Democrats aren’t taking their feet off of the gas. They aren’t giving Republicans time to regroup and make counterarguments. The American people are watching the most productive federal government since FDR.

Americans have traded Trump’s golfing, tweets, and tax cuts for the rich passed in the dead of night for a Democratic White House and Congress that is determined to build a thriving economy that will benefit all.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook