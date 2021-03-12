Kevin McCarthy To Try To Remove Eric Swalwell From Intel Committee Instead Of Trump Terrorists

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is ignoring the potential Trump terrorist collaborators in his caucus but will instead try to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the Intel Committee.

McCarthy tweeted:

Pelosi just reappointed Eric Swalwell to the Intelligence Committee. Based on the briefing she and I received together, Swalwell should not be on the panel in charge of guarding our nation's secrets. Next week, I will offer a resolution to remove him from the Intel Committee. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 12, 2021

McCarthy is referring to the fact that a Chinese spy targeted Swalwell for an operation in 2014, but Swalwell turned the spy into the FBI and cooperated with authorities. The minority leader’s action is also likely related to the fact that Swalwell is suing Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol.

The FBI is currently investigating Republican members of Congress for their potential participation in and collaboration with the terrorists who carried out the Capitol attack. Instead of trying to weed the potential terrorist collaborators out of his caucus, McCarthy is spending his time trying to smear Eric Swalwell for doing something that Republicans have no capacity for.

Rep. Swalwell put America first.

