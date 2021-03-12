Here Are The Facts: Trump Deserves No Credit For The COVID Vaccine

The media and Republicans are trying to give Trump credit for the coronavirus vaccine, but the truth is the vaccines were in development months before Operation Warp Speed.

The Associated Press debunked the lie that Trump deserved credit for the development of the vaccine in November 2020:

Pfizer notably did not accept government money to develop, test, or expand manufacturing capacity under Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative to quickly find a vaccine and treatments for the disease sweeping the country.

In fact, Pfizer partnered with the vaccine’s original developer, Germany’s BioNTech, in March and the following month announced the first human study in Germany. The White House announced Operation Warp Speed in May.

The vaccines were already in development before Trump started his Operation War Speed, which was also designed to be a publicity stunt to help him win reelection. Many in the mainstream media have fallen for Trump’s drumbeat of misrepresentation that gave him credit for the vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed did have its uses, but it did not inspire or create the vaccines.

Joe Biden doesn’t owe Trump any credit. Biden has already given credit to the medical professionals and scientists who developed the vaccine.

Donald Trump caused Americans to needlessly die through his negligence, denial, and misinformation about the pandemic. Trump killed Americans, and he doesn’t get to piggyback on Biden’s success in cleaning up his disaster.

