Eric Swalwell Obliterates Republicans For Using Him As A Distraction

Rep. Eric Swalwell responded to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s attack against him by highlighting what the GOP doesn’t want to talk about.

Swalwell tweeted:

The GOP is struggling today to distract America from:

✅#AmericanRescuePlan becoming law despite their obstruction

✅Vaccinations ahead of schedule

✅3 Cabinet confirmations this week, incl. Attorney General Merrick Garland

✅House passage of gun bills that most Americans support — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 12, 2021

Rep. Swalwell was correct. Kevin McCarthy is trying to remove him from the House Intelligence Committee because he doesn’t want to talk about his caucus voting against the popular stimulus bill. McCarthy also doesn’t want to talk about the House passing expanded background checks, which are supported by more than 90% of Americans.

Republicans would rather talk about Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head, and a Swalwell scandal that doesn’t exist. Republicans are trying to remove Rep. Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee for cooperating with the FBI when he was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation.

In contrast, Rep. Devin Nunes has been linked to the Russians, intentionally used Russian propaganda during hearings, tried to sabotage investigations into the former president, and leaked information on those investigations to Trump, but he is keeping all of his committee assignments.

Rep. Swalwell (D-CA) nailed it. House Republicans are desperate because they don’t want to talk about the reality that they are working against the American people.

