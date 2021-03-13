Iraq War Vet Rep. Seth Moulton Torches Tucker Carlson For Insulting The U.S. Military

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) didn’t mince words on Saturday when he weighed in on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s offensive comments about women serving in the United States military.

The Democratic lawmaker said Carlson, a man who’s never served in the military in his life, “doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about” and that his primetime show would be better suited for the 1950s.

“These views would be extreme for the 1950s, and that seems to be a more appropriate place for Tucker Carlson to have his talk show,” Rep. Moulton said during an interview on MSNBC.

Video:

“Does Tucker Carlson know anything about serving the country? Has he ever put on a uniform? Has he ever risked his life for America?” Iraq vet and Rep. @sethmoulton (D-MA) rips into @TuckerCarlson for his offensive comments about women serving in the military. pic.twitter.com/u4m1jP28ne — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 13, 2021

Rep. Moulton said:

First of all, can you just clarify for me, does Tucker Carlson know anything about serving the country? Has he ever put on a uniform? Has he ever risked his life for America? To cut right to the chase, the answer is no to all three. He doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. It’s offensive not just to women in the military but to men in the military, too. It’s offensive to leaders in the military. It’s offensive to everyone who’s willing to put on a uniform to defend our basic values. And by the way, it’s also offensive to women in the workplace all over America. These views would be extreme for the 1950s, and that seems to be a more appropriate place for Tucker Carlson to have his talk show. But I think that given the audience that he commands, it was appropriate for the Pentagon to respond.

Carlson continues to face backlash for his offensive comments

It’s hard to keep up with Tucker Carlson’s firehose of offensive rhetoric, but his comments about women serving in the military seem to have struck a cord, especially with lawmakers who have actually put on a uniform and served their country.

Perhaps the harshest – and, frankly, most appropriate – response came from Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who lost both legs during her time in Iraq.

On Twitter, Duckworth responded, “F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women.”

Tucker Carlson is the least qualified person to be opining about who should and shouldn’t be serving in the United States military.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter