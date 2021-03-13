Lara Trump Busted For Funneling Nearly $2 Million From A Dog Charity To Trump Properties

The Trump family’s self-dealing never stops as Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, reportedly helped funnel nearly $2 million from a rescue dog charity to Donald Trump’s properties.

According to The Huffington Post, “A dog rescue charity with links to Lara Trump has spent as much as $1.9 million at former President Donald Trump’s properties over the last seven years and will drop an additional quarter-million at his Mar-a-Lago country club this weekend.”

The report notes that the president’s daughter-in-law has been listed as “chairwoman” of the charity organization’s fundraisers in recent years.

More from the report:

According to a permit filed with the town of Palm Beach, Florida, Big Dog Ranch Rescue estimates it will spend $225,000 at the club where Donald Trump has taken up full-time residence since leaving the White House. All the profit from that spending winds up in his pocket. Internal Revenue Service filings show that the group has spent as much as $1,883,160 on fundraising costs at Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s golf course 18 miles north in Jupiter starting in 2014. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, started being listed as a chairwoman for charity events in 2018, and the group’s president, Lauren Simmons, visited the White House in 2019 for the signing of a bill addressing animal cruelty.

The grifting never stops for the Trump family

Donald Trump ran for office in 2016 promising to drain the so-called swamp of corruption in Washington, but he and his family turned out to be the biggest swamp creatures of all.

Trump frequently used his presidential status to enrich himself and his businesses at every turn, from overcharging the Secret Service for rooms at his hotels to forcing taxpayers to foot the bill for frequent golf trips.

Even in his post-presidency, Trump is trying to cash in. As I wrote last week, the RNC will be paying Trump to host a ritzy donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago next month.

Of course, none of this behavior should be surprising from a man who had to shut down his fake charity because he used it as his own personal piggy bank.

With the Trump family, the grifting never stops.

