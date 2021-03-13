Trump Should Be Terrified As Michael Cohen Leads Manhattan DA Toward A Criminal Indictment

Former United States Attorney Joyce Vance suggested on Saturday that Donald Trump should be terrified about Michael Cohen’s frequent meetings with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which continues to ramp up its investigation into the former president’s business dealings.

During an interview on MSNBC, Vance explained that Cohen was often the man inside the room during Trump’s shady business transactions and he can guide investigators.

“[Cohen] can really help guide them to the best witnesses and the best evidence and help them understand transactions that may have involved criminal conduct,” Vance said. “The fact that he’s been there seven and is now rumored to be going back for an eighth time is not good news for Trump.”

Video:

.@JoyceWhiteVance on Michael Cohen’s visits with the Manhattan DA: “The fact that he’s been there seven and is now rumored to be going back for an eighth time is not good news for Trump.” pic.twitter.com/KwKTNSBzQ9 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 13, 2021

Vance said:

Michael Cohen can explain a lot of the documentary evidence that the Manhattan D.A. now has in hand. He may have been around for a lot of the transactions, he may be looking at papers underlying the taxes and able to tell them who’s in the room. He can really help guide them to the best witnesses and the best evidence and help them understand transactions that may have involved criminal conduct. So, no, the fact that he’s been there seven and is now rumored to be going back for an eighth time is not good news for Trump.

‘Only a matter of how many days’ until a criminal indictment

After Michael Cohen met with the Manhattan DA for a seventh time, former Nixon White House counsel John Dean said it’s clear to him that a criminal indictment is coming.

“I assure you that you do not visit a prosecutor’s office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge,” he said. “It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co.”

From personal experience as a key witness I assure you that you do not visit a prosecutor’s office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge. It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co. https://t.co/OaqribQBQO — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) March 10, 2021

What’s happening at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has all the makings of a coming criminal indictment, and Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer is helping lead the way.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter