Trump Showed Up At A Charity Event In Golf Clothes And Urged Daughter-In-Law To Run For Senate

Clearly dressed as though he was headed for a round of golf, disgraced former president Donald Trump showed up at a dog rescue fundraiser and urged his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to run for the United States Senate.

As The Hill reported on Saturday, “Trump gave an impromptu speech at the Big Dog Ranch Rescue event, which aimed to raise $500,000 to bring 500 dogs from China to the U.S., the group’s founder and president told a local NBC affiliate.”

Trump, of course, seemed more focused on propping up his own family’s political interests than advocating for canines.

“I want to thank Lara, who’s been so incredible,” Trump said of his daughter-in-law. “I don’t know, you’re running for the Senate. I hear she’s going to run for the Senate.”

Video of Trump via WPTV NewsChannel 5’s T.A. Walker:

President Trump makes surprise appearance at animal rescue fundraiser. More at https://t.co/j4AOiStqCD@bdrr pic.twitter.com/J4yai8cAbU — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 12, 2021

Lara Trump is helping funnel dog rescue money to Trump properties

If you think the Trump family suddenly developed a sincere interest in rescuing dogs, think again.

Lara Trump, who has been linked to Big Dog Ranch Rescue charity events in recent years, has been helping funnel money from the organization to Trump properties.

As it was reported earlier, the organization has spent nearly $2 million at Trump’s properties over the past seven years, with nearly a quarter million dollars being spent at Mar-a-Lago this weekend alone.

The Trump family is treating the charity group the same way it treated the American taxpayer during their time in the White House – as a means to enrich themselves financially and politically.

