Corporate Media Tantrum About Biden Working For The American People Instead Of Holding Press Conferences

The corporate media is complaining that Joe Biden has held a press conference yet, but ignoring his work for the American people.

For example, Peter Baker of The New York Times tweeted:

At this point in office, Trump had given five news conferences. Obama had given two, George W. Bush three and Clinton five. Biden so far has given zero. @farhip https://t.co/h4HVeyd8kx — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 13, 2021

The Washington Post wrote a whole story about how Biden hasn’t done a press conference yet.

Do you know how many solo press conferences Donald Trump held during the first year of his presidency? One. Trump held one solo press conference during his entire first year in office.

The corporate press is upset because without Donald Trump to constantly elevate them as the only media that matters, they have lost their status. They miss Trump. Donald Trump made them a ton of money. Cash that has not existed during the Biden administration.

The Trump administration held tons of fake press conferences that featured Trump taking no questions, or Trump appearing with other people like foreign leaders and taking three handpicked questions at joint events.

Trump was the least transparent president since Nixon, but corporate media misses him because they would rather have a president who puts on a show while making them feel special than someone who is getting the job done for the American people.

The Joe Biden presidency isn’t for corporate journalists. It’s for the American people.

