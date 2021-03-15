Democratic Women’s Caucus Introduces Bill to Erect Monument of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Capitol Grounds

Members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus have introduced a bill to erect a monument of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the grounds of the United States Capitol.

“This is an effort to highlight an extraordinary person in American history,” said Representative Jackie Spier (Calif.), one of the bill’s co-sponsors. “You know we’ve done that for many other individuals who you know are emblematic of talent and grit and ingenuity that we are so proud of in this country.”

The measure was introduced by Representatives Spier, Brenda Lawrence (Mich.), Lois Frankel (Fl.), and Senator Amy Klobuchar (Minn.).

Ginsburg died in September following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Her death kicked off a battle for her Supreme Court seat despite her wish that her successor be installed by the winner of the 2020 general election.

Democrats railed against what they’ve said is the Republican hypocrisy of rushing to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was quick to announce after Ginsburg died and opened up a court vacancy that he would like to bring then-President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Senate floor for a confirmation hearing and a vote. In 2016, McConnell infamously denied Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, a hearing, arguing that it would be inappropriate for a president to appoint a new justice during an election year.

Ultimately, President Trump nominated then-federal judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg. Barrett was confirmed ahead of the 2020 election, securing a conservative majority on the court.

Ginsburg’s legacy still resonates with many who’ve cited her record as a champion of women’s rights.

“I mean it was such a moving national response to judge Ginsburg for a number of women, but women responded so passionately about her legacy, about what her life and her struggles and her endurance and strength meant to so many women,” Lawrence said, adding: “It’s very telling because the history of women is often, or the legacy is often not memorialized like the men are. I’ve had the wonderful, amazing opportunity to share her legacy in my lifetime and I want others to see her statue and to reflect on what she has contributed to women throughout her career.”