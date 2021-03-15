Democrats Plan To Steamroll Republicans With Reconciliation For Big Infrastructure Jobs Bill

Senate Democrats expect Republicans to try to block a big job-creating infrastructure bill, so the Democrats are planning to use reconciliation.

Politico reported that Sen. Ben Cardin was caught on a hot mic telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that reconciliation is the plan:

“Ultimately it’s going to be put together similar” to the American Rescue Plan, the Covid bill just passed by Congress last week, Cardin said, with multiple committees crafting legislation which would then be stitched together. Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation,” he said, noting that Republicans will only “meet with you to a point.”

Biden and Buttigieg have had several bipartisan meetings in the Oval Office, but several factors make earning Republican support for infrastructure legislation a challenge.

Democrats aren’t fooling around. They aren’t going to engage in a dance with obstructionist Senate Republicans that ends with them not supporting the proposed legislation. Senate Republicans will be given plenty of chances to help to shape an infrastructure bill.

If they refuse, Democrats will go it alone and take all of the credit for rebuilding America and creating even more good jobs.

