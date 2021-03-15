History Won’t Smile Well on Him: Watch as GOP Rep. Kinzinger Blasts Ron Johnson

Over the last few months, Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson has become one of the most talked about lawmakers in America. He recently said that he won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine because he already has the illness.

But more striking has been his attempts to gaslight people on the January 6th insurrection. The Wisconsin senator recently claimed that he wasn’t afraid for his life during the event because the rioters weren’t from Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

During a recent interview on CNN, Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger blasted Johnson, saying “history won’t smile well on him.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said to the Illinois lawmaker, “He’s drawing a lot of condemnation for these comments.”

Kinzinger replied, “To me it seems like it certainly has a racial connotation, but most importantly I think it shows it’s just tribalism. Everybody is going into their tribes and what the senator seems to be saying is, ‘You know, if it’s my tribe that was attacking the Capitol, I felt fine with it.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger rips into his fellow Republican Ron Johnson over his racism and gaslighting attempts. pic.twitter.com/xLtJgmIE8b — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 15, 2021

The GOP Rep. continued:

“I condemned the riots of the summer. I don’t understand the equivalency of it. You can both condemn the violence over the summer but then also condemn what happened on January 6th, and recognize there really is no comparison because January 6th was a threat to the institution of democracy. I don’t know why people like Senator Johnson are insistent on going back and saying it really wasn’t that big of a deal. It’s a rewrite of history that frankly is not going to smile well on him in the history of time.”