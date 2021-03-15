John Oliver Exposes Tucker Carlson As America’s Most Powerful White Supremacist In Must Watch Show

John Oliver dedicated his entire show to tearing apart and exposing Tucker Carlson as a vessel for white supremacy.

Here is the whole episode:

Oliver said, “He is the prominent vessel for white supremacist talking points.”

Oliver destroyed Carlson’s argument that he doesn’t use the N-word or participate in lynchings, so he can’t be a white supremacist:

John Oliver devoted almost his entire show to demonstrate how Tucker Carlson is “the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points.” Here is a great clip. pic.twitter.com/5E02wZeapE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 15, 2021

Oliver talked about Carlson’s heavy use of a technique for implying racism. “He is smart enough not to openly say into a camera that certain races are more deserving of scorn or, less worthy of respect. He will just heavily imply that depending on who he is talking about.”

The HBO host laid it all out:

Here's John Oliver tonight on why Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist: https://t.co/EujIAFwPvZ pic.twitter.com/HM0dSzt3qt — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 15, 2021

Oliver summed up why it necessary to pay attention to Carlson, “It is important to remember that what Tucker is saying is F-king outrageous, because no one in their right mind would sit down, pop in their headphones, fire up David Duke’s podcast, and think I’m not a white supremacist, but millions of people watch Tucker every night spouting well-worn diversions of pretty much the same talking points.”

John Olver pointed that what Tucker Carlson is selling is dangerous to the country.

More importantly, what Carlson is selling, the Republican Party is buying. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is openly pandering to the Fox News host’s audience and is looking to make himself the white supremacist flag bearer in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

White supremacy didn’t vanish after the January 6th attack on the Capitol. It is thriving and millions are tuning in to Tucker Carlson’s show each night to hear it.

Carlson is important because he is the media hub of the threat to America.

