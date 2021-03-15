Kushner Praises Biden on Iran: “A Smart Diplomatic Move”

Jared Kushner, who served as a senior adviser in the White House to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, praised President Joe Biden for his actions toward Iran as the United States continues to push Tehran to re-enter the historic 2015 nuclear deal.

“In Mr. Trump’s final deal before leaving office, he brokered the end of the diplomatic conflict between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, restoring an important alliance to counter Iran,” Kushner wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, adding: “The Biden administration, however, has one asset that the Trump administration never had—a relationship with Iran.”



“While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move. The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future. When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused,” he added.

Kushner pointed out that Biden can make great strides toward peace in the Middle East.

“The table is set. If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability. It is time to begin a new chapter of partnership, prosperity and peace,” he said.

The relationship between Iran and the Trump administration remained a tense one throughout Trump’s presidency and his decision to exit the nuclear deal received harsh international criticism.

Last year, Iran issued an arrest warrant for Trump and 35 others over the killing of Qassem Suleimani, the nation’s top general. Iran asked for Interpol’s assistance, according to Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr, who said the warrants had been issued on charges of murder and terrorist action.

Most recently, the Biden administration weathered some criticism for ordering retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed military groups following an attack on American forces in Syria.