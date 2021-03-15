A Terrified Mitch McConnell Says Biden Deserves No Credit For Pandemic Improvement

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that all of the credit goes to Trump and Republicans, not President Biden for the improvement in the pandemic.

McConnell tweeted:

This brighter horizon is not a product of a partisan bill that was signed last week… or an administration that was sworn in less than 2 months ago. It was built by the American people & supported by the five historic & completely bipartisan bills that Congress passed last year — Senator McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) March 15, 2021

The improved pandemic situation is directly attributable to the Biden administration. President Biden inherited a dumpster fire from Trump. There was no coordinated federal response plan for the pandemic, and Trump didn’t purchase enough vaccines for a mass vaccination program.

President Biden changed all of that. The Biden administration has been setting regular records for the number of people vaccinated each day. Trump was vaccinating 1 million people a day. The Biden administration recently set a new record with 2.9 million vaccinations in a single day. Biden is doing in one day, what it took Trump two or three days to accomplished, and each day saved equals thousands of Americans who won’t die from COVID.

Mitch McConnell is terrified. Biden has been more successful faster than the Republicans could have imagined. The GOP’s messaging has not stuck, and President Biden is using a devastating new slogan to bury Republican hopes in the midterm election.

Joe Biden is the reason why America is coming back, and McConnell’s response sounds like that of a man who knows that his chances of regaining the Senate majority are fading fast.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook