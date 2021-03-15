Nicolle Wallace Nails Fox News For Intentionally Spreading Vaccine Lies After Biden Won

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Fox News started spreading doubts about the coronavirus vaccine as soon as it was clear Biden would be president.

Wallace said on her MSNBC show Deadline: White House, “I went back today and watched the last four to six weeks of Fox News coverage basically coinciding with when President Biden was clear he was indeed going to be transitioned into power for the election he rightly won. Fox News shifted a lot of their focus from the big lie to sowing doubt about the vaccine. I’m not going to play it, but there’s coverage that late last month Fox News hosts started to attack COVID-19 vaccines after Biden took the rollout from Trump.”

The MSNBC host later added, “I wonder why no one on the right with the interest of saving lives in their own — I want those people to live. It is interesting to me that the people that broadcast news with a predominantly right-leaning audience don’t have the desire to have the viewers live.”

Fox News intentionally shifted its coverage from hailing the vaccine under Trump to spreading doubts once Biden would take office.

Fox appears to be trying to kill its own viewers for political gain. Fox News wants the pandemic to keep going and the economy to not improve because that would be good for Republicans in 2022.

Fox doesn’t mind killing a few Republicans if it helps Trump and Mitch McConnell.

