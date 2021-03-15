Senate Set to Confirm Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary

The Senate is set to confirm Representative Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as Interior Secretary, filling one of the few remaining vacancies in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet. Haaland is expected to garner enough bipartisan support.

Haaland’s confirmation would be a boon for progressives and activists who’ve championed protecting Native American lands and moving the United States toward a clean energy future.

“I believe there are millions of jobs in a clean energy future,” Haaland said during her recent confirmation hearing amid pushback from Republicans who expressed concerns that transitioning to clean energy options would be costly for American jobs. “If we can all work together I think we can do it all. I think we can protect our public lands and create jobs.”

Haaland also has an unlikely supporter in Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) after he received a letter from a tribal leader––Chief William Harris of the Catawba Indian Nation in South Carolina––championing Haaland’s nomination.

“In our more than a decade of work together, I am grateful for you and your staff’s strong respect and support for tribal self-determination,” Harris wrote to Graham. “In light of that work, I am hopeful that you can support Congresswoman Haaland’s nomination.”