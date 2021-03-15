Two Arrests in Assault of Officer Brian Sicknick, Who Died Following Capitol Riot

Authorities have arrested Julian Elie Khater, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, of Morgantown, West Virginia, in connection with the assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after sustaining injuries during the Capitol riot on January 6.

“Khater and Tanios are charged with nine counts including assaulting Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer identified as C. Edwards and a D.C. police officer identified as B. Chapman with a deadly weapon. They are also charged with civil disorder and obstruction of a Congressional proceeding. The charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison,” according to The Washington Post.

Khater and Tanios were identified after authorities received information from tipsters responding to wanted images taken from surveillance video and body-cam footage released by the FBI. The two men have not been charged with homicide because a specific cause of death has not been determined.

Five people, including Sicknick, died on January 6 after a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 general election. Trump was later impeached by the House (and ultimately acquitted by the Senate) for his role in inciting the riot.

Sicknick became the third officer in history to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda where lawmakers, officers, and President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects.

Last week, the Justice Department announced it expects to charge at least 100 more people in connection with the attack.

“The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence,” federal prosecutors said in a filing Friday.