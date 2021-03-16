Minority Owned Small Business Thanks Joe Biden For Helping Them

It was a dramatic contrast with the previous administration as a minority small business thanked President Joe Biden for helping them.

Video:

This is a scene that will play out all across the country, as a minority-owned small business thanks President Joe Biden for helping them. pic.twitter.com/pqBgqyJutl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 16, 2021

Transcript of the President in Chester, PA as provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:



THE PRESIDENT: Do you have questions for me at all?

MS. SMITH: Well, we don’t have any questions, but we did want to say thank you. Thank you for your being who you are. Thank you for helping the small business — small minority business. It means a lot that you’re here in Chester. It means a lot that you came to see our business because, you know, although Congresswoman Scanlon and Congresswoman Hou- — Houlahan, I’m sorry. I know Congresswoman Scanlon a little more. (Laughs.) I’m sorry. But not many people come out and stop here in Chester. And so we’re just grateful. We’re grateful for the things that you’re doing.

The previous president surrounded himself with millionaires and billionaires because he believed that having money made a person smart.

President Biden is making a point to visit the people who make the economy go. Small businesses drive the US economy, and minority-owned small businesses are rungs on the economic ladder to good jobs for many communities.

Joe Biden should expect a lot of thank yous for what he and the Democrats are accomplishing together. Help is being delivered to where it is needed most, and in the process jobs and communities are being saved as the nation begins to heal from the pandemic.

