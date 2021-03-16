John Fetterman Calls GOP A Disgrace For Voting To Overturn The Election But Opposing COVID Relief

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, called Republicans in his state a “disgrace” for voting to overturn the election but opposing life-changing COVID relief for their constituents.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Fetterman said it’s even more stunning that Pennsylvania’s GOP delegation opposed the American Rescue Plan because it will likely help red parts of the state even more than Democratic areas.

“It’s a disgrace that not one single Republican in our delegation voted for the American Rescue Plan, but eight out of nine of them voted to say that the election was fraudulent in Pennsylvania and in this country,” he said. “That’s our GOP right now.”

Video:

Fetterman said:

The billions of dollars that the American Rescue Plan is going to deliver to Pennsylvania is going to benefit red county Pennsylvania perhaps more than blue county Pennsylvania, and people are going to see that and they’re going to understand that. Some of the hardest hit counties in all of Pennsylvania are deep red. And it’s a disgrace that not one single Republican in our delegation voted for the American Rescue Plan, but eight out of nine of them voted to say that the election was fraudulent in Pennsylvania and in this country. I mean, that tells you all you need to know about the Republicans right there. And they’ll be the first ones to show up at a ribbon cutting or say to their constituents, well, we have this aid and this government, and all — and my constituents are going to stay in their homes. It’s reprehensible. And, again, think about that: Not one of them voted for their constituents in this bill, but eight out of nine of them voted to say that the election was rigged, even though they were on the same ballot. That’s our GOP right now.

The GOP has no interest in serving their constituents

When Donald Trump officially entered the political arena in 2015, it was clear that he had no interest in promoting substantive policies to help the lives of the American people. His entire campaign was a non-stop attempt to troll Democrats and stir up minority resentment among white voters.

Trump may no longer be an elected official after losing to Joe Biden, but this approach to Republican politics has been implemented by most prominent GOP officials – folks like Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson in the Senate and Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan in the House who spend their days trying to “own the libs” on cable news and social media, instead of serving their constituents.

This is why Republicans voted to overturn the election while opposing COVID relief for millions of Americans. They care more about feeding the MAGA based on Fox News than actually doing anything that would help their constituents.

