Sen. Ron Johnson Is Now Crying That His Racist Conspiracies Are Being Silenced

Sen. Johnson (R-WI) is pulling out an old Republican chestnut to complain that his racist conspiracy theories aren’t getting enough attention.

Johnson wrote in The Wall Street Journal:



I’m amazed but not surprised. Those who seek political advantage by dividing the nation hurl the worst possible accusations to silence anyone who challenges their left-wing agenda.

….

Unfortunately, much of the media have lost any sense of fairness and objectivity. They shed all pretense of being unbiased the moment President Trump won the 2016 election. As a result, approximately half of America simply doesn’t trust the mainstream media or rely on what it reports. An unbiased free press is essential in a democracy, but the censorship of conservative perspectives in today’s cancel culture is antithetical to freedom.

Sen. Ron Johnson isn’t being silenced. The problem for Johnson is that he is getting lots and lots of media attention. Unfortunately for him, the attention is correctly focused on his racism and conspiracy theories.

Johnson is trying to change the subject from what he said to an imaginary attack on his right to spread racist conspiracy theories that have no basis in reality. Sen. Johnson wants a free pass for his racism. He wants the media to act like Fox News and amplify his divisive message instead of challenging and questioning it.

When a Republican starts crying fairness and bias in the media, it means that they are losing. Johnson may be boosting his stock with the Fox News crowd, but he is ending his political career with the rest of the country.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook