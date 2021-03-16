WATCH: NJ Dem Bob Menendez Eviscerates Ron Johnson During Tuesday Floor Speech

Donald Trump may now be out of office, but Ron Johnson is making sure the stain of Trumpism remains in the Senate chambers. The Wisconsin senator has spent the last few weeks lying about the insurrection, spreading false vaccination info and generally being a massive racist.

Johnson’s behavior has not gone unnoticed by his colleagues. During a Tuesday floor speech, Bob Menendez ripped into the GOP lawmaker.

The New Jersey Democrat began, “Senator Johnson said he never feared for his safety [during the Jan. 6th siege of the U.S. Captiol]. Johnson went on to say that ‘under different circumstances he would have been afraid; had the tables been turned and had those been Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been afraid.’ Is that not racism,’ Mr. President?’ Menendez. My colleague may be ignorant about the pain his comments caused.”

Menendez continued, “The violent picture they paint of this movement is factually inaccurate. The Black Lives Matter movement is overwhelmingly peaceful. I know many people don’t care about facts these days but it is the truth.”

The senator closed his remarks, “It is the resurgence of violent white supremacy that should give Americans real cause for alarm. White supremacists pose the most lethal domestic terror threat to the American people.”

Watch a clip of segment below, courtesy of Menendez’s YouTube Feed: